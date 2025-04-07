Shocking footage captures predator peeking through doggy door: 'They will also prey opportunistically'

"It is our responsibility to create safe boundaries when we build in mountain lion country."

A Northern California family recently received a surprise when reviewing their home surveillance footage — a mountain lion peeking through their home's doggy door. The close encounter highlights the growing reality of humans and wildlife sharing space because of urban development and climate shifts.

What's happening?

The incident happened in the town of Shingle Springs, located in a region dubbed "mountain lion country." When reviewing surveillance footage, the unsuspecting family saw the distinct profile of a mountain lion staring into their home via a doggy door. Luckily, the family had no encounter with the mountain lion.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials told CBS News Sacramento that the incident isn't a common occurrence — but similar behavior isn't out of character for the big cats.

"Lions will occasionally investigate homes and properties, particularly if there is food in the area," Peter Tira of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife told KOVR. "Their favorite food is deer, but they will also prey opportunistically on pets and small livestock."

Why is this close encounter notable?

California is home to about 3,200 to 4,500 mountain lions, one of the largest populations in the country. Mountain lions are considered a threatened species, with about 20,000 to 40,000 lions living in the U.S. today.

The Mountain Lion Foundation says that "human mismanagement of the natural world" is the greatest threat to the long-term survival of mountain lions.

Mountain lion populations were decimated in the 1800s and early 1900s by farmers who killed the big cats for the risk they posed to livestock. Conservation efforts have helped rebuild mountain lion populations in the western U.S., but the big cats are still threatened by "unsustainable hunting, habitat destruction, and conflicts with livestock," per the National Wildlife Federation.

The National Park Service calls mountain lions a keystone species, maintaining balance in their ecosystem.

"Through interactions with their prey, mountain lions create 'top down' effects that regulate prey abundance and behavior, reduce herbivory, invasive species and disease transmission while increasing soil fertility and biodiversity," the National Park Service wrote on its website.

Notably, mountain lions are experiencing the impacts of human-caused climate shifts. The Mountain Lion Foundation highlights that droughts have reduced prey availability while wildfires have destroyed significant areas of mountain lion habitat. This means mountain lions are more likely to come into contact with humans as they search for prey and suitable territory.

What's being done about mountain lions near residential homes?

Conservationists say it's essential for those living in mountain lion country to learn how to coexist with the big cats for protection of the species — and for community safety.

"Coexistence means recognizing that 'the wild' can extend into our residential and commercial spaces and that it is our responsibility to create safe boundaries when we build in mountain lion country," the Mountain Lion Federation wrote on its website.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife told CBS News Sacramento that residents in mountain lion country should take precautions, like keeping pets inside at night and securing small livestock. Officials add that residents shouldn't hike or run alone, particularly at dawn or dusk when the big cats are most active.

In the unlikely event of a close encounter with a mountain lion, the Mountain Lion Federation recommends standing with others to seem as large as possible, making loud noises to disrupt a mountain lion's hunting instinct, and slowly creating distance. The organization also recommends being defiant and confident in your movements.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.