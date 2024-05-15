Video shows wildlife officials rescuing mountain lion cub trapped at bottom of spillway: 'The young lion continued to pace around...'

This incredible rescue showcases the dedication and ingenuity of our wildlife officials.

During a heart-pounding rescue, quick-thinking Colorado wildlife officials saved the lives of two young mountain lions trapped at the bottom of a dam spillway. Their heroic actions prevented the cubs from drowning when water was released, according to the Good News Network.

The harrowing situation unfolded when a worker at the Pine River Irrigation District's Vallecito Dam near Durango saw the yearlings at the bottom of a steep concrete wall.

He promptly called Colorado Parks and Wildlife to alert them before releasing a large amount of water down the spillway from the Vallecito Reservoir.

With the high walls making it impossible for the cubs to escape on their own, officer Ty Smith sprang into action. Using a long rope, he dangled it in front of the mountain lions, hoping they would grab on so he could lift them to safety.

Amazingly, the first cub took the bait, holding on as Smith pulled it to the top of the barrier. It didn't hesitate to scamper off into the woods.

Rescuing the second lion proved to be more challenging, as the cub refused to grab the rope and instead ran in the direction of the river.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Unwilling to swim to reach the bank, the young lion continued to pace around at the water's edge and moved into a corner of the spillway," CPW reported, per Good New Network.

"Our wildlife officer climbed down a ladder into the spillway with the rope, hoping to find a way to free the lion. With the lion interested in the rope, we were also able to use a catch pole and lift the lion over the concrete wall to quickly release it," the park officials added.

This incredible rescue showcases the dedication and ingenuity of our wildlife officials in protecting vulnerable animals. By saving these mountain lion cubs, they not only preserved two precious lives but also helped maintain the important role these majestic creatures play in our ecosystem.

Thanks to the quick thinking and bravery of these heroes, two young mountain lions now have a second chance at life in the Colorado wilderness. Their story serves as an uplifting reminder of the positive impact we can have when we work together to protect the amazing animals with whom we share this planet.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.