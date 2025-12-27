Scientists issue warning on concerning trend driving spread of disease: 'Global invasion'

According to a recent study in Nature Communications, mosquitoes are increasingly spreading across the globe through trade and travel routes.

What's happening?

Mosquitoes are a significant vector of human diseases, and various species are expanding their geographic range due to human travel and trade.

A study published in Nature Communications took a look at when, how, and where new mosquito species are introduced into new regions, as this aspect of vector-borne illness spread has previously been overlooked.

As the study stated, "However, somewhat surprisingly, a significant knowledge gap remains regarding the global invasion patterns and dynamics of disease vector mosquitoes."

The study found that since the 1950s, the introduction of new mosquito species has increased drastically, with 45 species introduced globally, 28 of which have established themselves in at least a single region. The main culprit of this expansion is global shipping and trade routes, as mosquitoes can hitch rides on everything from cargo ships to airplanes.

The result is mosquitoes spreading across the globe, particularly in certain hotspots, and increasing the risk of vector-borne disease.

Why is this study concerning?

Mosquitoes are major carriers of vector-borne diseases that can spread to humans, including West Nile virus, eastern equine encephalitis, and La Crosse encephalitis. Depending on which illness a human catches from a mosquito, they could suffer significant health issues ranging from mild or unnoticeable symptoms to severe ones, such as central nervous system damage or death.

Additionally, increases in vector-borne illnesses strain healthcare systems and contribute to rising healthcare costs.

As the study pointed out, "Reported costs to human societies of mosquitoes of the Genus Aedes, and the diseases caused by the arboviruses (i.e., arthropod-borne viruses) they transmit rises to an aggregated value of 94.7 US$ billion (2022) accumulated over the period 1975–2020."

While varying factors contribute to mosquito infection rates, increasing global temperatures caused by the rise in heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere create prime conditions for mosquitoes to breed, resulting in increased rates of infection among humans.

Add to that the globalization of mosquito species through transport and trade, and the risks are even higher.

How can I prevent mosquito bites?

Officials recommend that people always wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when going outdoors during mosquito season and use mosquito-specific insect repellent.

Additionally, ensure there is no standing water on your property that could attract mosquitoes (e.g., birdbaths), if possible, to avoid infestations.

