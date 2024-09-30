State officials consider declaring public health emergency after increase in cases of illness spread by mosquitoes: 'About 10-30% of people who show severe symptoms die'

If a public health emergency is declared, it will mark the first time such a designation has been made for mosquito-borne illnesses in the state.

Animal cases of a mosquito-borne illness in Maine have put officials on alert, with considerations made to declare a public health emergency.

What's happening?

As of Sept. 9, 15 reports of West Nile virus and two cases of eastern equine encephalitis had been reported among birds in the state. The Portland Press Herald noted wild birds had contracted the former and emus were infected with the latter.

On Sept. 6, state and health officials confirmed a horse in Somerset County had also been diagnosed with EEE.

Why are these mosquito-borne illnesses concerning?

As the Press Herald observed, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 cases of EEE and three cases of West Nile virus in 2023.

With rising global temperatures, conditions for the spread of mosquito-borne illnesses are becoming more favorable. Mosquitoes thrive in temperatures around 80 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the Central Mass Mosquito Control Project.

Human-caused global heating is increasing the length of time mosquitoes can breed and extending the locations where they can do so. If mosquitoes bite an infected animal, they can then spread this disease to humans.

"Depending on the virus, about 10-30% of people who show severe symptoms die from the infection," Maine CDC vectorborne and zoonotic epidemiologist Haris Sohail said at a June town hall. "And up to 50% of people who survive severe symptoms will have significant lifelong complications."

The Press Herald noted mild symptoms include "fever and chills, head and body aches, nausea, swollen glands, tiredness and diarrhea," while more severe cases might result in "disorientation, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, brain inflammation and coma." There is no treatment for these viruses.

What can be done about mosquito-borne illnesses?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellents can help people avoid mosquito bites. Meanwhile, covering exposed skin while outside and limiting time spent outside from dusk to dawn is also recommended to reduce your risk. There are also natural, non-toxic solutions that can help keep bugs at bay.

In the grand scheme of things, reducing our production of planet-warming pollution can slow the overheating of our planet and make conditions for mosquitoes less favorable.

Potential public health emergencies should make it clear that this is a serious issue. That's why action is required, and to do that on a substantial scale, we need climate-engaged politicians in positions of power. You can make your voice heard at the ballot box, or you can write to your representatives to explain your concerns and how slashing our pollution could help.

