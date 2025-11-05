Homeowner shares stunning photo after neighbor neglects swimming pool for years: 'I'd throw a gigantic dose of mosquito poison'

A Redditor's neighbor had abandoned their pool for over a decade, and they recently shared a photo to show how nature was reclaiming it.

The photo showed a pool blanketed with duckweed and surrounded on all sides by vines and plant life creeping in.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A situation like this can lead to a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which would be a nuisance for the original poster. Mosquitoes can even become a vector for harmful diseases such as chikungunya, West Nile, Zika, malaria, and dengue fever. Those bugs can also create a food incentive for other wildlife. Pools can sometimes be attractive habitats for dangerous animals.

Neighbors who are negligent of their green space can lead to many problems that can hop the fence. This can include the unmitigated spread of invasive plants and hazardous tree management.

Leaving a pool to be reclaimed by nature is one way to build a thriving ecosystem, but it's kinder to your neighbors to take some amount of control in the rewilding process. Including native plants can help attract local pollinators. Picking the right plants, like lavender, basil, or citronella, can even help repel mosquitoes rather than breed them. Alternatively, Mosquito Dunks can help limit mosquito reproduction without collateral damage.

The community of anglers at r/WWYTH had lots of ideas on how to turn this pool into a primo fishing spot.

"Mosquito fish," replied one Redditor. "Then bluegill a few months later. Then a single bass to rule them all the next spring."

"About 10-12, 1-2lb [largemouth bass] and a few hundred shiners once a month or so. Then don't tell anyone about your secret spot when you pull out a 10lb bass," joked another commenter.

Not everyone was on board, though. "I'd throw a gigantic dose of mosquito poison," said one community member.

