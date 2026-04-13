As mosquitoes become more immune to insecticides, scientists find a way to limit reproduction

"Female mosquitoes have to carefully manage energy and nutrients to produce eggs, and if that process is disrupted, reproduction is reduced."

Armed with new information, researchers have an encouraging new place to start when it comes to managing the global mosquito population.

A group of scientists from Virginia Tech revealed their discovery about juvenile hormone, a chemical signal critical to mosquito reproduction, in a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

In the past, researchers believed that two different receptors were necessary to make juvenile hormone function. While they'd identified Methoprene-tolerant, or MET, as one, the other was a mystery.

Lead investigator Jinsong Zhu revealed that, in fact, MET was working both inside the cell and on the cell membrane. Advanced imaging techniques revealed that it helps regulate egg development, maturation, and subsequent egg production.

When the researchers impeded MET in either location, there was a notable decline in mosquito reproduction.

"Female mosquitoes have to carefully manage energy and nutrients to produce eggs, and if that process is disrupted, reproduction is reduced," Zhu said in a news release.

These findings could provide a more effective alternative to modern insecticides. Conventional ones attack the mosquito's nervous system, but mosquitoes are developing resilience to those chemicals. There's also collateral damage when they harm other insects.

"Our goal is not just to control mosquitoes, but to find targets that are specific to mosquitoes and reduce impact on beneficial insects," Zhu noted.

As more of the world experiences the hot, wet conditions that are favorable to mosquitoes, researchers are targeting new approaches. The urgency is rising as dengue fever, in particular, is developing a foothold in new areas at an alarming rate.

Zika and yellow fever are other diseases of concern for researchers. The study aptly focused on the yellow fever mosquito, Aedes aegypti, which is a prime vector.

Interestingly, Zhu noted that their findings may apply to more than just mosquitoes. Other researchers believe that the same approach could be used with other insect species. If a similar method could help control agricultural pests, the team's work could be even more valuable.

As it stands, more development is needed before the findings can be used to regulate mosquito reproduction.

The team is looking to better understand MET's mechanisms and relationships. They're investigating whether disrupting it can halt reproduction without other detrimental effects.

"Understanding mosquito biology at the molecular level is essential if we want to develop more effective and environmentally responsible control strategies," Zhu concluded.

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