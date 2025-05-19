Experts issue warning on emerging trend that could impact world's food supply: 'Overall risks are increasing'

Farmers' livelihoods are threatened, and the agriculture industry could suffer.

New research shows an increase in crop pests, threatening global food security.

What's happening?

According to FarmingUK, researchers from the universities of Hebei and Exeter found that insects and mites are traveling further. The Earth's warming temperatures allow them to venture to higher altitudes and away from the equator.

Global trade also plays a role, introducing invasive species to new regions. Simultaneously, modern agriculture is preventing natural pest controls.

A study published by the British Ecological Society found that pesticides reduced natural pest control in vineyards. The research noted that landscape heterogeneity (biodiversity) is a more sustainable farming system.

According to the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, 20-40% of crops are lost annually to pests. This costs the global economy roughly $220 billion. But it's getting worse.

Wheat, maize, and rice, crops grown farther from the equator, are experiencing higher rates of pest disruption. Climate instability also boosts pest infestations. Extreme weather, like droughts or heat waves, spurs unpredictable outbreaks.

Co-author Professor Dan Bebber, from the University of Exeter, said, "We found that overall risks are increasing … this is mainly due to global warming reducing cold limitations for pests, and declining biodiversity reducing biocontrol (predators killing pests)."

What do more pests mean for crops?

More pests mean fewer crops, which impacts everyone. Farmers' livelihoods are threatened, and the agriculture industry could suffer.

The increase in pests also weakens global food security. Certain types of foods may become frequently unavailable, and the cost of groceries could substantially increase.

This type of issue affects every person on the planet, making it a global concern. Invasive pests also hurt the planet. They can push out native species, reduce biodiversity, and disrupt delicate ecosystems.

The uncontrolled pest situation will only fuel climate instability and weaken biodiversity, accelerating the overheating of the planet.

What's being done to reduce crop pests?

According to Bebber, "We need better pest monitoring, predictive models, and climate-smart management strategies to safeguard staple crops such as wheat, rice, maize and soybean from increasing pest risks," per FarmingUK.

The researchers studying pesticide use on vineyards recommend "reducing intensive management practices at the field scale and by promoting greater landscape heterogeneity."

Limiting pesticides and focusing on supporting species that offer natural pest control, such as bats, birds, frogs, toads, and snakes, can help manage pest populations and protect crops.

