Officials ramp up prevention efforts as dengue fever sweeps through major region

Health officials in the Indian state of Bihar are acting quickly to get ahead of a potential surge in dengue infections.

Patna Press reported on their enhanced efforts to safeguard residents from the mosquito-borne disease ahead of the summer. Measures include fogging and anti-larvae spraying in areas with historically high dengue rates.

Dengue fever can particularly take off in elevated temperatures when it's paired with rainfall. In those conditions, mosquitoes can thrive and become a menace to humans. The disease has a strong foothold in India.

As the World Health Organization notes, many people have no symptoms or merely mild ones that dissipate after one to two weeks. However, repeated infections heighten the risk of a much worse bout of the viral infection.

Severe cases can include a host of painful symptoms, including sharp abdominal pain and frequent vomiting. To protect residents, Bihar officials are asking leaders to target areas for fogging and spraying that have had high caseloads in the past.

Rural and urban areas have slightly different chains of command for that. In more populated areas, local authorities and contractors are in charge of implementing the measures. Health department teams are at the helm in more remote regions.

While there's no vaccine specifically for dengue, one for the Japanese encephalitis virus has shown some results in protecting recipients from severe cases.

With dengue on the rise due to the increase of favorable conditions for mosquitoes and the disease, more proactive measures like those in Bihar will necessarily become the norm.

One step officials can take beyond spraying and fogging is to stay vigilant for potential waterlogging. Standing water is a boon for mosquito breeding and ups the chances of uncontrolled spread of the virus. Residents can also protect themselves by applying repellent, covering most of their skin with clothing, and ensuring their residences have screens to keep mosquitoes out, per the WHO.

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