Officials relieved as levels surge in critical water supply — here's what we know

Residents of Mumbai will be spared from water cuts thanks to a welcome period of heavy rainfall.

According to the Times of India, the water levels for seven lakes that provide drinking water for India's capital city surged by 12% in just 24 hours from June 19-20. This windfall of rainfall means the city doesn't need to tap into its reserve stocks or impose restrictions on the city's water supply.

With a population exceeding 22 million, the wider metropolitan area requires an astonishing amount of water each day: 4,200 million liters. Sustaining such a large city often comes at the expense of the surrounding rural areas.

This year's monsoon season came early. According to Reuters' reporting, the annual monsoon supplies 70% of the water needed to sustain the nation's vast population and agricultural sector. As India's Meteorological Department (IMD) reported, much of the country experienced much higher than normal rainfall in June. Northwest India experienced one of the wettest Junes on record.

These developments are welcome in a nation that routinely grapples with water scarcity, exacerbated by increasingly severe heat waves. In 2024, some 700 citizens succumbed to the excessive heat, and thousands more were treated for heatstroke. Such extreme weather events are a direct consequence of the planet-heating pollution caused by dirty energy sources. Despite some significant advances in promoting clean energy, India is still heavily dependent on the worst energy source of all: coal.

In the short term, the relatively good times look set to continue. India is projected to experience above-average rainfall going into July 2025. The Economic Times reported that the IMD forecast levels at 106% of the 50-year average, although the extra rain will not necessarily be evenly distributed.

Rising water levels in lakes and reservoirs are always good news, but innovative and effective local action is needed to fully capitalize on seasonal good fortune, not just in India but worldwide.

