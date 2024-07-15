  • Outdoors Outdoors

Major lakes to be removed from polluted water list after more than 2 decades — here's how it happened

"As streets near the lakes underwent road construction, rain gardens and other beneficial stormwater management practices were included in the plans."

by Leslie Sattler
In a major victory for both local residents and the environment, Bass Lake and Pomerleau Lake in Plymouth, Minnesota, have been removed from the state's impaired waters list.

This exciting milestone came after two decades of dedicated efforts by the community to improve water quality, according to CCX Media.

The lakes had been on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's impaired list since 2002 because of excess phosphorus and other pollutants entering through stormwater runoff. These contaminants fueled harmful algae blooms that limited recreation and damaged the lakes' ecosystems.

But thanks to the tireless work of lakeshore property owners, the Shingle Creek Watershed Management Commission, and the city of Plymouth, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has given both lakes a clean bill of health.

The multipronged approach included sweeping streets regularly to keep debris out of storm drains, planting native vegetation to prevent erosion and filter runoff, and restoring shorelines. According to the city, "as streets near the lakes underwent road construction, rain gardens and other beneficial stormwater management practices were included in the plans to help filter runoff."

The lakes were also treated with alum to reduce algae growth.

For locals, cleaner lakes mean more opportunities to swim, fish, and enjoy the water without worry. But the benefits extend far beyond recreation. Healthier lakes support thriving ecosystems, provide critical wildlife habitat, and contribute to the community's overall well-being.

The delisting of these two lakes demonstrates the incredible power of collective action to tackle environmental challenges. When residents, organizations, and municipalities join forces, transformational change is possible.

With Bass Lake and Pomerleau Lake now clear and sparkling, Plymouth has a lot to celebrate. Here's to many more summers of memory-making on the water — and to a future where clean, healthy lakes are the norm, not the exception.

Together, we can dive into a brighter tomorrow, one lake at a time.

