Region with near-utopian energy-generation abilities pushes further with eye-popping project: 'That's bigger than I thought it would be'

This is significant for everyday residents, and even more improvements are on the horizon.

Gujarat, a leading state in India, already gets nearly 60% of its electricity from renewable sources, and it's gearing up to deliver even more.

According to the Times of India, Gujarat's clean energy mix, composed of solar, wind, and hydro power, currently meets about 58% of the state's energy demand. This is significant for everyday residents, and even more improvements are on the horizon.

The state has announced plans to invest around $3.5 billion in the next phase of its Green Energy Corridor, a massive grid project designed to make clean power more accessible and reliable across the region.

The upcoming upgrades will help move over 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy throughout Gujarat, connecting new solar and wind zones in areas like Kutch, Banaskantha, and Jamnagar. New transmission lines and substations will ensure the system operates smoothly, even during peak demand, allowing more people to benefit from uninterrupted clean power.

This marks the third and largest phase of the enormous Green Energy Corridor to date. The Indian government is also expected to support the initiative by covering 40% of the costs for clean electrical grid updates, not just in Gujarat but also in other states like Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Cleaner electricity means less pollution and direct improvements to people's daily lives. Unlike traditional power plants that release harmful air pollutants linked to asthma, heart disease, and other health issues, renewable energy sources like wind and solar generate electricity without harmful pollution, as they merely capture natural, pre-existing energy instead of burning anything to produce it. This leads to cleaner air, fewer doctor visits, and healthier communities, particularly in areas near power infrastructure.

Additionally, because clean power isn't dependent on global oil or coal markets, it can help stabilize energy prices and lower household electricity bills over time. As more renewable energy is integrated into the grid, families and small businesses in Gujarat could experience more reliable service and fewer outages, especially in remote or rapidly growing areas.

Plus, expanding green energy infrastructure creates local, long-term job opportunities in construction, maintenance, and engineering.

"The ultimate aim of [the] government should be to achieve 100% renewable electricity generation in the next 15 years," one reader wrote in the comments of the Times of India article. "Let [the] government of Gujarat do it and be a road map for other state governments."

"That's bigger than I thought it would be," one person commented regarding the size and substantial amounts of energy generated from solar and wind in a Gujarat renewable energy park, on a related Reddit post.

Responding to a comment on the post mentioning the 30 gigawatts of power at Gujarat's solar and wind farm and how a certain vehicle from "Back to the Future" made 1.21 gigawatts a famous number, another Redditor joked, "Well they can power like 24 DeLorean time machines with that."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.