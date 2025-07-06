Researchers make disturbing discovery about health risks lurking in common products: 'Highlights the critical need for further exploration'

A new study may help to unpack possible effects of microplastic pollution, including from biodegradable alternatives, on metabolism and gut bacteria.

The findings suggest some concerning signs that demand further exploration into long-term health risks that could be linked to microplastic exposure and ingestion, such as the potential for gut inflammation and microbiome disruption.

What's happening?

Polylactic acid, or PLA, is a bioplastic commonly marketed as biodegradable or compostable, and it's often used in food packaging. Made from fermented plant starch rather than fossil fuels, when broken down under the right conditions, it can degrade into lactic acid, generally understood as safe. However, PLA can also break down incompletely, resulting in some divided opinions on the material and its potential health and environmental advantages over traditional plastics.

Researchers from China say their new findings indicate that PLA microplastics can break down into nanoparticles inside the body and potentially trigger a range of harmful biological responses. In their study, published in June online by the Journal of Hazardous Materials, mice were orally exposed to a daily dose of PLA microplastics. Researchers noted that "the particles retrieved from mouse feces exhibited a significant size reduction, breaking down from the micrometer scale to the nanometer scale."

Short-term oral exposure appeared to impact gut microbiota and induce inflammation, while longer-term exposure seemed to cause persistent changes, including to the metabolism. The co-authors of this new study say the research "highlights the critical need for further exploration into the long-term health risks of microplastic exposure," even when it comes to materials manufactured to be biodegradable or compostable.

Why is studying PLA microplastics important?

While microplastic pollution has been studied in marine animals and environments, as well as the occasional tortoise or donkey, this study focuses on the potential for serious risks to human health and looks at PLA microplastics in particular.

In 2019, a research team, with support from the World Wide Fund, estimated that people may consume up to 5 grams of microplastics per week — roughly the weight of a credit card. Some studies have also investigated possible links between microplastic exposure and chronic illnesses, such as endometriosis, though these studies have largely looked at traditional plastics.

When PLA microplastics are used, it tends to be because of their eco-friendly image as a biodegradable alternative to traditional plastic types. Leveraging safe, sustainable alternatives to fossil fuel-based products is critical, but this study shows that bioplastics may still pose health threats inside the body, meriting further investigation.

The researchers suggest that nanoparticles resulting from PLA breakdown could disrupt gut bacteria and contribute to inflammation, which has been linked to a range of illnesses from liver disease to neurodegenerative disorders.

What can be done about microplastics in general?

While more research is needed to provide a complete and thorough understanding of the potential impacts of microplastics — including from bioplastics — on our well-being, this study points toward the possibility that reducing their use could come with some health benefits. As more experts are suggesting, while we don't yet have a full picture of microplastic hazards, we may have enough information to warrant making some changes now.

Steps like cutting back on single-use plastic cutlery and straws at restaurants, opting for non-plastic reusable containers and shopping bags, and minimizing plastic-packaged food may help reduce personal exposure and the amount of plastic waste in the world.

On a broader level, stronger regulations, corporate accountability, and funding for more research are all critical to curbing plastic pollution and protecting public health. Encouragingly, studies like this are pushing the conversation forward, showing that biodegradable may not always mean completely harmless.

