Scientists make key advancement in fight against hidden threat in drinking water — here's what's happening

Microplastics are everywhere and in everything, but a key innovation could be the first crucial step in tackling the problem.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines microplastics as small pieces of plastic less than 5 millimeters in length. They are the result of plastic waste breaking down into smaller and smaller pieces. The problem is worsening due to the increasing ubiquity of plastic. Plastic production has increased dramatically since the end of World War II. According to Our World in Data, the world has gone from producing 2.2 million tons of plastic in 1950 to producing 496 million tons today.

The full effects of microplastics are still not fully understood, as the field of research is still emerging, but they are linked to a variety of health ailments. One of the biggest hurdles for research is the difficulty of measuring microplastics accurately and consistently — until now.

The European Commission's Joint Research Centre unveiled the first-ever reference material for microplastic particles in water. In essence, this is a control sample of polyethylene terephthalate particles, enabling laboratories to calibrate their measurements. Establishing a standardized system to measure microplastics in samples consistently will open up a plethora of future research opportunities. As Open Access Government noted, this can aid policymakers in enforcing environmental regulations.

Ultimately, this is a very promising initial step. It is only through a thorough and accurate understanding of the true scope of the problem that researchers can hope to devise effective methods for combating it. Of course, there's a long road ahead, and it's much better to prevent plastic from entering the environment in the first place.

There are several practical ways to reduce our dependency on plastic products. Among them is ditching single-use plastic bags and food containers. Instead of constantly buying plastic water bottles, a small one-time investment in a reusable container will save hundreds in the long run.

