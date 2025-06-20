  • Tech Tech

Experts issue warning after making concerning discovery in human lungs: 'A significant public health concern'

Research suggests the problem is much closer to home than people may assume.

by Geri Mileva
Photo Credit: iStock

A scientific review has highlighted something unsettling about what might be in the air we breathe every day.

Plastic particles may be infiltrating the human body far more than previously thought — with serious implications for long-term health.

What's happening?

News Medical discussed the scientific review, published in the journal Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety, which analyzed lung tissue from 13 autopsies. Out of those samples, 11 contained microplastics. 

Researchers found different types, with polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate, also known as PET, being the most common. These materials are commonly used in food packaging and plastic bottles.

The review also referenced research estimating that an individual may inhale around 69,000 microplastic particles every year.

Why is exposure to microplastics concerning?

Researchers have found microplastics in oceans, soil, food, and even bloodstreams. But this review underscores that inhalation may be one of the most direct and persistent forms of exposure — and one we have little control over.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The inhalation of microplastics poses potential health risks. Research published in the journal Heliyon observed that exposure to microplastics can induce inflammation, create oxidative stress, and lead to impaired lung function.

This adds to growing concern about how plastic pollution is now emerging as both an environmental and public health matter. 

According to the review's authors: "Air pollution represents a significant public health concern, contributing to approximately 6.7 million premature deaths annually."

Researchers have also detected microplastics in bottled water and soil samples, which suggests the problem is much closer to home than people may assume.

What's being done about it?

Addressing airborne plastic pollution will take time. Countries need to invest in effective waste management solutions, and while companies have to investigate plastic alternatives to reduce production. 

In the meantime, individuals can reduce exposure by using eco-friendly air conditioning filters at home, washing synthetic fabrics on low heat, and opting for plastic-free packaging when possible.

