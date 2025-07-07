New study makes concerning discovery about health risks for people living near the coast: 'It's time to shift from awareness to action'

If you live near the ocean in a U.S. coastal town, you could be at a greater risk for multiple health conditions, a new study has revealed.

What's happening?

Microplastics polluting the ocean could be linked to higher rates of type 2 diabetes, strokes, and coronary artery disease in people living close to the water, according to a new study in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The research team found that these health conditions were significantly more common in people residing near water known to be heavily polluted with microplastics than those near coastal areas with lower levels of pollution.

Overall, these examined populations were 18% more likely to have type 2 diabetes, 9% more likely to have a stroke, and 7% more likely to have coronary artery disease. The East Coast of the U.S. also had higher rates of each health condition than those living on the West Coast.

Why is this concerning?

Unfortunately, microplastics are now found just about everywhere — the oceans and lakes we swim in, the water we drink, the food we eat, and the air we breathe. And science is only just beginning to understand how they affect us long-term.

"Plastic pollution is not just an environmental issue — it may also be a public health issue," said Sarju Ganatra, M.D., senior author of the study.

"This study adds to a growing body of evidence that the garbage we discard into the environment often finds its way back to us. It's time to shift from awareness to action. We urge policymakers to view plastic pollution as an environmental crisis as well as a potential health crisis," Ganatra said.

What can I do to help?

We know that plastic pollution is bad for us and the environment, and we can all take steps to mitigate the issue. A good place to start is to take a look at your habits and your home and use less plastic in your everyday life.

Avoid products with single-use plastic and buy things that are reusable. Shop secondhand when you can, and try to come up with creative ways to upcycle items instead of throwing them in the trash.

You can also take a proactive approach in your local community by picking up litter when you see it or organizing an event with your neighbors like a park or beach cleanup.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.