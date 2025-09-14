Researchers make concerning discovery at bottom of popular lake: 'Shows how pervasive our impact is'

Austin, Texas, has a growing microplastic problem in its soil and bodies of water.

Danielle Zaleski, a student at the University of Texas' Jackson School of Geosciences, pulled a core sample from the floor of Lady Bird Lake in Austin. The mesh, intended to separate sediment from plastic, clogged almost instantly. The sample contained so many fragments that the count had to be abandoned.



What's happening?

A recent report from KXAN dissected research into how microplastic pollution has built up in Austin's lakes over time, finding that older sediment contained only a few hundred particles per sample while recent layers had thousands.

Zaleski, who works with the University of Texas and the city, has been documenting the rise of microplastics in Austin's lakes. In older sediment, buried deeper underground, she measured about 200 particles for every 100 grams. Near the surface, the number spiked to 4,600.

The sharpest concentrations were found downtown, beneath Interstate 35, where tire dust and synthetic road debris flow directly into the water. "It's just another one of those things that shows how pervasive our impact is," said Brent Bellinger of the city's Watershed Protection Department, per KXAN.

Why is microplastic pollution concerning?

Microplastics are created when larger plastics break down or during manufacturing. These particles are now found everywhere, including the air, water, soil, and even human bodies. Studies estimate that the average person ingests between 39,000 and 52,000 particles of microplastics and nanoplastics every year.

The health risks are still being studied, but scientists have linked microplastics to respiratory problems, digestive issues, and possible chemical exposure. For cities like Austin, the concern goes beyond ecology: These lakes provide recreation, influence property values, and connect to broader water supplies. If the buildup worsens, it could threaten both public health and the city's economy.

The problem isn't unique to Texas. Research has documented microplastic pollution in rivers, oceans, bottled water, and even in rainfall. These findings suggest the issue is systemic, driven by the massive global use of plastics and inadequate disposal systems.

What's being done about microplastics?

According to KXAN, Austin's Watershed Protection Department is incorporating Zaleski's findings into an upcoming city report, which could inform new policies on stormwater management, waste reduction, and infrastructure design. Researchers also hope the data will push for tighter controls on road runoff, one of the largest contributors.

On an individual level, reducing the use of single-use plastics remains one of the most effective ways to cut back on microplastic pollution. Simple swaps that use less plastic — such as reusable water bottles, cloth bags, or alternatives to plastic packaging — can help limit the plastic stream before it breaks down into microscopic fragments.

Communities around the country are also experimenting with bans on plastic bags and foam containers, along with efforts to clean and restore waterways.

Tackling microplastics won't be easy, but cities like Austin now have clearer evidence of how urgent the problem has become.

