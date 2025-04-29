Scientists analyze alarming discovery about invisible danger putting your baby's health at risk: 'Infants ingest 10 times more ... than adults'

Babies are exposed in ways you may not have imagined.

Protecting children is a human instinct. Babies need constant attention since they can't do anything for themselves, and they can't control what they are exposed to. What if you learned that an everyday product was harming them?

That's precisely what a 2023 EarthDay.org report discovered. A report titled Babies vs. Plastics shone a light on babies' exposure to microplastics, and this month the organization published a follow-up to analyze additional related findings from the scientific community.

What's happening?

"Infants ingest 10 times more microplastics than adults, largely due to their daily interactions with plastic-based products," per the report.

First, there is the typical way, via their feeding bottle. Eighty percent of these bottles are made of plastic.

A February 2025 study showed that heating a bottle to 158 degrees Fahrenheit released "16 million microplastic particles per liter, whereas at room temperature or 77°F, the release was substantially lower," per EarthDay.org.

Babies are also exposed to plastics in ways you may not have imagined, including through clothes, as 69% are made with synthetic fabrics that shed microplastics.

They can even be exposed when playing in a playground, since most rubber surfaces in these play areas are made from recycled tires, which shed toxic chemicals and microplastics.

Why is a baby's exposure to microplastics concerning?

Babies actually ingest more plastics than adults — 10 times more. Since 1990, exposure to microplastics has increased sixfold. Unfortunately, the extent of the damage it causes is unknown, but from what research has discovered, it's worrying.

The Babies vs. Plastics report suggested that microplastic exposure "interfere[s] with maternal-fetal communication and even cause[s] DNA damage, raising concerns about their role in long-term health issues."

Other studies link microplastic exposure to ADHD and autism.

Another February study suggested that microplastic exposure could cause preterm births.

According to EarthDay.org, the study "discovered that microplastic and nanoplastic pollution is significantly higher in placentas from premature births compared to those from full-term births."

What's being done about babies' exposure to microplastics?

Plastic is everywhere, and it's hard to avoid it. That's why it's vital to use your voice and speak to your representatives to help reduce the amount of plastic in everyday life.

Some states are working toward minimizing plastic use. For example, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law in 2024 that bans plastic shopping bags. Also in 2024, the Massachusetts Senate introduced the Plastics Reduction Act, which banned single-use plastic bags and made plastic straws and utensils available only upon request.

Additionally, you can use less plastic in your baby's life. EarthDay.org suggested using stainless steel or silicone bottles, purchasing baby toys made of wood, silicone, or natural fibers, and getting blankets made of hemp, linen, or cotton.

