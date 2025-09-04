Officials issue sweeping ban that will have big impact on takeout food orders — here are the details

Bans like this one can have a positive impact.

In Shanghai, takeout food started to look a little different on Sept. 1. According to China Daily, the city just implemented a plastic ban for all food delivery services, restaurants, and supermarkets.

If any of these businesses are found to be using non-compliant cutlery, they will be fined 100,000 yuan, approximately $14,000, and this will negatively impact their credit ratings.

The regulation targets businesses that use paper containers but line them with plastic.

The plastic waste problem is vast. According to Geographical, the UN estimates that 80 billion tons of plastic have been made since 1950, with less than 10% being recycled. Unfortunately, it takes 500 to 1000 years for plastic to decompose, and as it does, it forms microplastics. These are tiny little particles about five millimeters, and they are everywhere — the air, water, soil, in animals, and in fish.

In addition to microplastics, as plastics decompose in landfills, the landfill releases a gas, which is a combination of methane and carbon dioxide. These are potent gases that contribute to the warming of the planet.

Another way plastic is disposed of is through incineration, but this also releases carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Plastic bans, such as the one in Shanghai, can have a positive effect. For example, Vermont banned plastic bags in 2020, resulting in a 91% decrease in plastic bag use. A 2023 survey also showed that 70% of respondents viewed the ban as positive.

Vermont isn't the only state to ban plastic bags. As of 2021, 11 other states also have a ban, including Hawaii, California, Colorado, Delaware, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island, Washington, and Connecticut, per the World Economic Forum.

Whether or not there is a plastic ban in your area, you can still use less plastic by opting for reusable water and coffee bottles, as well as shopping with reusable bags.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







