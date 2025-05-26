Researchers warn of widespread issue throughout Earth's oceans: 'They're deeply embedded'

Gone are the days when oceans mostly hosted fish, algae, and recreational human swimmers, as plastic is equally or even more abundant. Luckily, the first global effort, which included participation from Florida Atlantic University, to map these plastics in oceans has provided valuable insight, the FAU News Desk reports.

The tiniest plastic fragments, called microplastics, are so small they measure from 1 micron to 5 millimeters. Unfortunately, as much as 9 to 14 million metric tons seep into ocean waterways annually, according to the FAU News Desk.

Previous research has just been "scratching the surface" by focusing on the ones floating on surface waters.

Luckily, this deep dive from a global team of researchers, including a researcher from FAU, mapped microplastic distribution from the surface into the deep sea. People now have a better understanding and awareness of most of how these materials build up and the entry path they take.

Per the research results published in Nature, the surface-level plastics are the larger ones that can reach up to 5,000 micrometers, versus the smaller ones measuring up to 100 micrometers that spread out more evenly and deeper. Tracy Mincer, Ph.D., co-author and an associate professor of biology and biochemistry in FAU's Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, told the News Desk, "Microplastics are not just floating at the surface — they're deeply embedded throughout the ocean, from coastal waters to the open sea."

So far, 56 different types of plastic have been identified in the waterways. Denser and easily fragmented plastic dominates offshore, but polypropylene shows up less — possibly because this type photodegrades faster than others.

Another potential downside is the effect on carbon cycling since oceans play a major role in absorbing human-made CO2. Mincer told the FAU News Desk about concern for the "potential consequences for climate regulation and marine food webs."

After all, these plastics hurt aquatic life — animals from sea turtles to dolphins have choked on or become entangled in them. Their presence can throw off the ecosystem, particularly organisms like phytoplankton that aid in carbon storage, per Mongabay. Failure of oceans to effectively store this carbon means more can stay in the atmosphere and increase the heat in an already overheating planet.

It's causing declines in coral, which houses many biodiverse creatures, filters the water, and produces oxygen. Human health is also at risk since these have made their way into our bodies and, according to previous research, may affect the brain.

