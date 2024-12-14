New study finds unexpected benefits where human ocean activity is limited — here's what it could signal

A new study suggests that an ambitious plan to protect 30% of the world's oceans by the end of the decade could provide surprising benefits.

As detailed by The Conversation, the analysis found that having legally protected marine areas is good for the planet as well as human health and economies — and particularly for vulnerable communities that depend on the oceans for their livelihoods and food.

The findings, published in the journal One Earth, revealed that more than 60% of the 234 monitored marine protected areas experienced an improvement of conservation practices — protecting biodiversity — as well as human well-being, with income and access to nutrition boosted by more bountiful harvests of fish and other aquatic food sources such as seaweed.

The study noted that the nutritional benefits of marine protected areas depend on "management, design, governance, and context," highlighting how policymaking, educational outreach programs, and other factors can play a role in their effectiveness.

The Conversation also said that "trying to solve malnutrition with marine protected areas is going to be challenging" because many of those areas haven't been effectively managed. However, it highlighted that the study is an indication of how "nature-human relationships can be regenerative rather than exploitative."

Indeed, restoration projects around the world are providing hope to ecosystems and the communities that depend on their functions to survive.

For example, a dam removal project in Maine is expected to result in a rebound of declining salmon populations, while a coral reef initiative in Indonesia is accelerating the recovery of the reefs that support the food supply chain and help protect against storm surges.

Meanwhile, many individuals are taking action by transforming their monoculture lawns into lush sanctuaries filled with low-maintenance native plants, supporting pollinators threatened by habitat loss, among other things. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, around "one out of every three bites of food we eat exists" because of these creatures.

The researchers wrote in their report on marine protected areas that "few studies directly link MPAs to human health, highlighting a key research gap," so further analysis into the matter may uncover more insights to support vulnerable communities.

"Strategically placing sustainable-use MPAs in coastal communities that are nutritionally vulnerable, dependent on aquatic foods, and most threatened by overfishing can maximize their positive impact when appropriately designed and managed," the researchers wrote.

