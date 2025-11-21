Passenger captures terrifying video as 2 massive yachts collide off coast: 'It can cost upwards of $500 million'

Megayachts take up a lot of space on the water. This proved to be quite the issue when one crashed into another.

A video was taken from inside a yacht owned by the CEO of Turkish Holding Company. It showed the yacht owned by the vice president of Equatorial Guinea crashing into the stern of the first boat, shared on the Facebook page "Oops, My Boat!"

The yacht of the son of the president of Equatorial Guinea crashed hard into the stern of the yacht of the CEO of Turkish Holding Company. • In the accident that occurred on August 30, 2024, the 91-meter mega yacht named M/Y ICE 🇰🇾 , belonging to the son of the president of Equatorial Guinea 🇬🇶 , lost control while looking for a anchorage point and crashed into anchored yacht named M/Y A.MEY 🇹🇷 in Bay of Yalikavak, Bodrum. According to Boat International, the yacht named ICE is worth €100m.

The accident occurred in August of last year in the Yalikavak marina near Bodrum, Turkey. The vice president's 90-meter (almost 300-feet) long vessel named Ice collided with the CEO's 31-meter (about 100-feet) long boat named A Mey, per The Times. No injuries were reported, and the incident was being investigated while the A Mey was dry docked for repairs.

The larger yacht, Ice, cost a reported $150 million, and was staffed by 27 people, according to The Times. The outlet also highlighted that three-quarters of the citizens of Equatorial Guinea live in "grinding poverty."

Yachts have essentially become floating mansions and a means for the ultra-wealthy to show off their status. Demand for them has been increasing. Author Evan Osnos, who wrote the book "The Haves and Have-Yachts," told NPR that it's no longer just a superyacht or megayacht that satisfies; they've expanded into "gigayachts."

"The gigayacht is a pleasure vehicle, a luxury boat, that is the length of a football field. It can cost upwards of $500 million. It is, in fact, the most expensive object that the human species has ever figured out how to own. A generation ago, there were only ten in the world. Today, there are 170," Osnos said in an interview about his book.

These enormous boats require tons of resources. Each one is like a floating hotel in terms of its staff, fuel, and docking requirements.

And according to the Guardian, superyachts produce 7,700 tons of planet-warming gases annually when kept on standby. That's equivalent to more than 1,500 times the annual pollution of an average family vehicle.

The people in the comments of "Oops, My Boat!" were less than sympathetic to the multi-millionaire's yacht losses.

"I don't see a problem here. Just buy another one," one person quipped.

Another Facebook user noted, "He shouldn't have a yacht, I'll bet his subjects aren't too well off."

