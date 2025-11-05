Video of megayacht's absurd amenities sparks outrage: 'But why?'

A Reddit post is making waves after footage surfaced of a megayacht so extravagant it boasts both a sauna and an elevator on its flybridge. The short clip has viewers equal parts fascinated and furious, sparking debate about luxury excess in an era of worsening climate disasters.

In the 14-second video, titled "Mega Yacht So Insane It Has Elevator & Sauna On Flybridge!" the camera pans across a gleaming white vessel outfitted with lavish features that rival a five-star resort. From its polished decks to the glass-enclosed sauna perched high above the ocean, the yacht embodies a level of wealth that many online are finding hard to stomach (click here to view the post if the embed does not appear).

"Honestly seeing how rich people spend their money now just p***** me off," one Redditor wrote. Another added, "Sauna i get it. But why elevator?" while a third suggested the feature might serve accessibility needs. Still, the thread's tone is overwhelmingly one of frustration and disbelief.

While the spectacle may seem harmless, the environmental impact of luxury yachts is anything but.

A single superyacht can emit thousands of tons of carbon dioxide each year — more than the annual footprint of dozens of average households. Yacht pollution is rarely discussed compared to private jets, even though their environmental toll can be equally damaging. Studies have shown that maritime carbon pollution from private vessels contributes significantly to global warming and ocean pollution.

In contrast, sustainable marine technologies are making quiet progress. Companies like Silent Yachts and Candela are developing solar-powered and hydrofoil boats that drastically reduce fuel use and harmful carbon pollution.

Supporting policies that expand clean-energy infrastructure — and rethinking our relationship with hyper-consumption — can help steer us toward a cleaner, fairer future on and off the water.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.