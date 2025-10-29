Onlooker sparks outrage with photos of Mark Zuckerberg's $300 million yacht: 'You don't need one of these to be happy'

"His tastelessness is manifested in his yacht even."

Uber-rich people own yachts like most people own pairs of shoes, and the lavish display of extravagance this projects isn't always well received, especially since yachts have come under scrutiny in recent years for the myriad ways they affect the environment.

One Reddit user posted photos on the "r/yachtporn" subreddit of a massive navy and white superyacht and questioned, "What is this Yacht called? Who's is it?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Others were quick to inform them that the yacht is called Launchpad and belongs to Mark Zuckerberg. According to SuperYacht Fan, the vessel is valued at $300 million and features multiple lounges, a swimming pool, helipads, and more.

While some Redditors admired the boat's craftsmanship, many others expressed only disdain for the ship.

"His tastelessness is manifested in his yacht even," one person said.

Another user commented, "FYI- you don't need one of those to be happy."

The uber-rich may believe these boats are a status symbol, but they're mostly indicative of a disregard for the environment within which they exist.

Though there are only around 5,396 superyachts worldwide, the top 300 are responsible for approximately 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually. Considering carbon emissions are one of the heat-trapping gases most responsible for the overheating of our planet, these massive ships contribute far more than their fair share.

Yachts are also diesel guzzlers, which increases the amount of dirty energy sources tapped each year. Additionally, these boats generate substantial plastic and food waste, discharge wastewater into the ocean, and contribute to noise and light pollution that disturb other people and nearby marine life.

While designers currently build many yachts with non-renewable resources, the yachting industry as a whole is making a concerted effort to use more sustainable building materials. The industry is taking further steps toward sustainability, too, through green water treatment systems and hybrid propulsion systems.

However, until yacht sustainability improves considerably and wealth inequality decreases, the uber-rich may want to take a break from displaying their wealth this way.

