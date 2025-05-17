Experts conduct emergency removal of tiny, destructive pests found breeding inside crops: 'Trying to race against time'

This conservation team is protecting California's agriculture from the tiniest of pests.

California Conservation Corps (@caconservationcorps) shared a behind-the-scenes video of their crew tackling an unusual emergency: fruit flies.

@caconservationcorps Emergencies can take a variety of shapes and forms. Earlier this year in the Bay Area, Mediterranean Fruit Fly led CCC crews from across the state to remove citrus to keep an invasive pest from doing more damage. #CCCemergency ♬ original sound - California Conservation Corps

"We're trying to race against time here," a worker said. "For an emergency, we mostly hear about the fire emergencies, the camp support. We don't hear much about fruit flies."

The organization sprang into action to prevent the Mediterranean fruit fly — one of the most harmful agricultural pests in the world — from breeding in citrus in San Jose. Clean-up crews gathered fallen and at-risk fruit to stop the spread of the insect.

Medflies can lay hundreds of eggs during their lifespan and release tens at a time into various crops, such as apples, oranges, tomatoes, peppers, and even nuts. They slow the ripening rate, affect the fruit's flavor, and cause fruits to decay more quickly. Their impact on California's agricultural sector, which produces billions of dollars annually, could be devastating.

In 2024, sections of Alameda County and Santa Clara County were quarantined after just one mated female Mediterranean Fruit Fly was found in Fremont. Later that year, Santa Ana and Garden Grove underwent their own quarantines to stop the spread of the oriental fruit fly.

Invasive species aren't just annoying — they can significantly alter habitats. By outcompeting native species for limited resources, invasive plants and animals disrupt fragile ecosystems. Left unchecked, invasive species can drive other species into extinction.

Unfortunately, invasive species are more common than you'd think. You might even have some in your yard, like English ivy and Japanese knotweed.

Conservation efforts, like those from the California Conservation Corps, help protect our native species and natural resources. From preserving land and protecting animals to pest control and clean-up crews, conservation helps maintain a delicate balance in a changing world.

Commenters expressed their appreciation for the team's hard work.

"I love CCC," one user wrote.

"Thank you!" another person said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.