Shopper issues warning about dangerous product commonly available on garden store shelves: 'Please don't buy it'

While English ivy, or common ivy, may look like a lovely addition to gardens and yard aesthetics, planting it can be detrimental.

A TikTok posted by Park North (@park.north) shows a small potted plant in a garden store. The harmless-looking plant stands about 3.5 inches tall, but as the video cuts to a clip of ivy covering seemingly endless territory, Park North warns, "It's an incredibly invasive species that destroys many different types of Canadian natural habitats."

Invasive plants damage their surrounding environment. Plants within a shared natural ecosystem have evolved to live harmoniously, but non-native plants may act as unregulated predators in foreign areas. For example, a plant grown in a non-native area may grow taller than the native plants and require more water. As a result, the non-native plant may receive better access to sunlight and water, taking nutrients from the native plants, which play an important role in the ecosystem, including providing food for animals and maintaining air quality.

English ivy is native to parts of Asia, Africa, and Europe, although it has been present in the Americas since the 1700s. According to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, "It has continued to be planted and marketed as a 'low-maintenance' groundcover across the United States, which is ironic, considering how many resources go towards its removal."

Park North added a comment to make their point clear: "Please don't buy it!"

While the video warns about ivy in Canada, this invasive plant is known for harming forest life throughout North America. English ivy is a sturdy plant that can grow about six feet per year, reaching lengths of up to 99 feet and covering everything in its path.

If you want to do your part, maintaining a natural lawn with native plants, through a process called rewilding — can help keep invasive species from hurting the environment. Additionally, native grasses and plants, such as buffalo grass and clover, require less upkeep and reduce spending on fertilizers and water. They also create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators, which help protect our food supply.

Feedback on the video showed others' passion for stopping the spread of ivy.

A viewer commented, "I'm on day 4 of pulling up English ivy planted by the previous owners and I'm getting more and more furious with every new creeping section of vine I find."

Someone else added, "Stores gotta stop selling invasive species."

