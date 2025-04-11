  • Outdoors Outdoors

Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of boat in dangerous location: 'Pattern of exploitation and negligence'

"Hopefully they get a hefty fine."

by Jenny Allison
"Hopefully they get a hefty fine."

Photo Credit: iStock

A privately chartered boat recently ran aground on Maui's protected reefs, endangering the local wildlife and coral. One person shared a photo of the stranded boat to the r/maui subreddit, sparking outrage among residents — particularly because it wasn't the first time this had happened.

"This boat has grounded in protected reserves in Maui THREE times," one person shared, calling it a "pattern of exploitation and negligence."

"Hopefully they get a hefty fine."
Photo Credit: Reddit

"They were fined for illegal snorkeling and anchoring on top of coral," they added. "Personally I am praying their license to operate will be revoked."

"Overnight mooring in the Bay is illegal," another commenter pointed out. "I'm sure [they] don't give a s*** though."

Unfortunately, the area's salvage operators were booked up at the time of the stranding, so it took longer than usual for them to remove the boat.

The residents' outrage is understandable. Coral reefs are the heart of their local ecosystem and economy, the latter of which is largely driven by tourism and depends on activities such as snorkeling and diving. Unfortunately, none of those activities can happen without a healthy underwater environment.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Destroying fragile reefs can mean setting them back by tens, if not hundreds, of years. The ripple effects are profound, from eliminating habitat for all sorts of marine species to stripping the area of its built-in protection from large waves and tsunamis.

Despite the consequences, the ramifications for this recklessness were unclear. 

"Hopefully they get a hefty fine," one person mused.

In a similar instance in 2023, a yacht that ran aground in Maui destroyed more than 1,900 yards of live rock and over 100 coral colonies in a protected marine area. Yet the wealthy owner had to pay a fine of just $117,000 — an amount that critics deemed too low, per Triton.

Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas ☝️

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

This pattern of reckless destruction is all too common, from people casually destroying salmon habitats to bulldozing entire wetlands for a better view. It's particularly frustrating for people whose more modest incomes can be threatened or totally wiped out by the carelessness of the uber-wealthy. 

To that end, many have begun holding celebrities, politicians, and businesspeople more accountable for their choices, urging them to step back from their highly pollutive and destructive choices — such as flying private or chartering yachts — and do their part to ensure a sustainable future instead. 

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x