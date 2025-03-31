  • Outdoors Outdoors

Landowners hit with massive fines after illegal land clearing on private property: 'This type of behavior … will not be tolerated'

The area has now lost a historic natural habitat that would have been essential for biodiversity.

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: iStock

Unauthorized land clearing on a property in Nantucket, Massachusetts, has landed the perpetrators with a hefty fine.

In Wauwinet, half an acre of mature vegetation was chopped down without the necessary permit, leaving local residents and the local Conservation Commission furious.

"This type of behavior, which is blatantly in disregard for the Wetlands Protection Act and our local regulations, will not be tolerated," Seth Engelbourg, chair of the Conservation Committee, told the Nantucket Current

Engelbourg went on to describe the destruction of trees as one of the most "egregious violations" he had ever encountered, per the Current. The organization voted to fine the property owner $300 a day until a suitable restoration plan is presented. 

With the fine being backdated to the date an enforcement order was issued on February 6, the bill started racking up. By early March, it had reached tens of thousands of dollars. 

"[The fine is] still going to be a small amount of money," Engelbourg said. "It might only end up being in the thousands [of dollars] compared to the value of the land that was destroyed is, but we still need to do it."

Unfortunately, it's often the case that those who sign off on such destruction aren't concerned by financial penalties as long as the work gets done. In fact, this might be easier than having to go through the necessary bureaucracy associated with making these plans happen. 

But the area has now lost a historic natural habitat that would have been essential for biodiversity, which makes for a healthy ecosystem and helps to secure human food supply

What's more, the trees would have improved the health of residents by absorbing and trapping harmful airborne toxins while also providing natural shade and cooling. This can reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses when temperatures creep up.

Letters were sent by locals to the Conservation Commission, outlining the anger the clearing had caused.

"I have seen the extent of the damage, and I am frankly appalled that such an action would be undertaken in a designated conservation area," one person said.

"The Wauwinet neighborhood and individuals island-wide and beyond are distraught over this extreme environmental degradation," another letter read. 

