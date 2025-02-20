  • Outdoors Outdoors

Contractor faces hefty fines for illegal development on protected land: 'Putting convenience and his business interests over ... vital natural resources'

If he fails to comply, he will be fined another $75,000.

New York State fined a contractor $121,000 for construction on protected wetlands, and he could be fined an additional $75,000 if he doesn't comply with the lawsuit. 

According to MSN, Long Island contractor Anthony Labriola removed native trees and plants on protected land to build a parking lot and storage facility. 

What's happening?

New York Attorney General Letitia James brought the lawsuit against Labriola and his companies on Nov. 8. The construction was done near Carlls River in West Babylon. This land is listed under the highest level of protection by the Department of Environmental Conservation. 

Labriola illegally stored construction equipment to avoid paying storage fees elsewhere. After building on the protected land, he spent almost a decade refusing to comply with state enforcement. 

Labriola prioritized "convenience and his business interests over Long Island's vital natural resources," James said.

She added, "Our freshwater wetlands are a valuable natural resource." 

Labriola has also been ordered to remove construction equipment, vehicles, and debris from the protected area, build a wall separating the worksite from the wetland, replant 60 native shrubs and trees, monitor the plants for five years with updates to DEC, and install a new irrigation system. 

If he fails to comply, he will be fined another $75,000. He still owes $46,000, including interest. 

Why is protecting wetlands important?

Wetlands are vital to protect because they are, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, "valuable for flood protection, water quality improvement, shoreline erosion control, natural products, recreation, and aesthetics." Wetlands are also home to "thousands of species of aquatic and terrestrial plants and animals." 

Biodiversity is essential for humans. The Royal Society stated there cannot be a healthy ecosystem with a lack of diverse animals, microorganisms, and plants. They are essential for air to breathe and food to eat. 

What's being done about protecting wetlands?

According to New York State, the Tidal Wetland Act, passed in 1973, guarantees the protection of the state's wetlands. In 1974, a map was created of all the wetlands in the state. 

The DEC also enacted updated regulations for wetlands in January 2025. 

"Audubon is thrilled that the Department of Environmental Conservation has adopted strong regulations that will protect over a million acres of freshwater wetlands in New York State," National Audubon Society Policy Director Erin McGrath said.

You can also use your voice to communicate with local representatives to ensure regulations like these are being implemented to protect vital wetlands.

