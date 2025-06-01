Officials approach tipping point in battle over controversial farming practice: 'We've done a lot of work'

A town in New York is inching closer to banning the use of sewage sludge as fertilizer on local farmland.

Officials in the town of Cameron, New York, have introduced a law that would permanently ban the practice of spreading sewage sludge in the agriculture industry. On May 14, Cameron held a public hearing to discuss the ban and allowed residents to voice their concerns.

Wayne Wells, a resident of Cameron and climate activist, chose to speak about the uphill battle to ban sewage sludge. "I was part of that discussion about whether we should go for a ban or a moratorium," Wells said.

While the ban proposal faced little opposition in Cameron, the town board did not hold a vote. According to WSKG, the town instead enacted a one-year extension on a moratorium to temporarily ban the use of sewage sludge until the law is finalized. The moratorium was first put in place in April 2024.

"It was collectively decided, and I approved of the moratorium because I think that's something we can get and given the five-year moratorium, if it's pushed through, I think more information will come forward that will support a ban," added Wells.

Sewage sludge is the semi-solid waste produced when municipal wastewater is treated. It's a byproduct of wastewater treatment plants and can contain a number of substances. While some sludge is treated to meet standards and is then used as fertilizer or compost, other sludge is disposed of in landfills.

The use of sewage sludge in agriculture can offer nutrients to the soil, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. However, its use often raises concerns about heavy metal contamination, potential pathogens, and the threat of microplastic pollution. While it can improve soil quality and reduce reliance on synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge has been met with resistance from communities like Cameron.

Cameron Town Supervisor Bob Manley applauded the turnout from the local community and their effort to rally behind the ban. "I was somewhat apprehensive tonight, because who's going to be here? You never know [and] what's the [questions]," Manley said.

"And they blew me away tonight, so I was very pleased. But we've done a lot of work. And the townsfolk have been a part of it all the way through," added Manley.

