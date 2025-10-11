Health officials issue warning as dangerous disease reaches 'endemic levels': 'It's not if you're going to get it, it's when'

A region in West Virginia is experiencing "endemic levels" of Lyme disease. It's a clear example of how warming global temperatures are transforming some regions into breeding grounds for diseases.

What's happening?

Ohio County — which has a population of about 40,000 — is experiencing an alarming number of Lyme disease cases. As of mid-September, there were almost 300 reported cases. Health officials warn the illness is now so widespread that cases are no longer investigated but simply recorded.

"It's not if you're going to get it, it's when you're going to get it," Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble told local news affiliate WTOV 9.

Lyme disease is a bacterial infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected ticks. It can cause fever, fatigue, joint pain, and a characteristic "bull's-eye" rash. If left untreated, Lyme may lead to serious complications affecting the heart, joints, and nervous system.

Ohio County officials attribute the surge to unstable environmental conditions and human proximity to animal habitats that support tick populations. And those factors can be directly tied to rising global temperatures.

Spring and summer are peak tick seasons — but health officials warn cases are not expected to decrease significantly in the fall.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Why is this rise in Lyme cases important?

As Lyme disease cases climb, the rising number offers a warning that our warming planet is reshaping where and how diseases emerge.

The overheating of our planet — driven by the continuous use of dirty energy — creates ideal conditions for vector-borne illnesses like Lyme to thrive. Warmer temperatures throughout the year mean that ticks — particularly black-legged (or deer) ticks — are active for a longer period. This makes it more likely that a person will contract the disease.

With warmer temperatures, ticks can also survive winters farther north and at higher elevations. They can expand into regions that were once too cold for their survival.

Rising temperatures and destructive deforestation impact the habitats of tick-carrying animals, like deer and mice, pushing them closer to humans. Together, these changes create more opportunities for ticks to spread — and for people to come into contact with them.

What's being done about this rise in Lyme cases?

Ohio County officials told WTOV 9 that early detection and treatment remain critical in the treatment of Lyme. Delays can lead to severe complications affecting the heart and nervous system.

To prevent contracting Lyme, it's important to avoid tick bites. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends staying on cleared trails when hiking and using insect repellent when outdoors. After coming indoors, shower and check for ticks. Treating pets for Lyme is also key to their protection and yours.

If you do get bitten by a tick, the CDC recommends using fine-tipped tweezers to grab the tick as close to the skin's surface as possible. Pull the insect upward to remove — but don't twist! This can break the mouthparts off and leave them embedded, which is ripe for infection. After fully removing the tick, clean the site with rubbing alcohol, iodine, or soap and water.

In the days following, watch for a bull's-eye rash and flu-like symptoms. In more severe infections, stiff neck, joint swelling, or facial palsy may occur. If any symptoms develop, contact your doctor immediately.

While short-term prevention is key, scientists are working on tools and technologies for early detection of Lyme and other tick-borne pathogens.

There is also ongoing research globally to develop a Lyme disease vaccine. As that work continues, scientists are tracking climate and ecological changes to better understand and plan for tick-borne disease risk.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.