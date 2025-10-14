Onlooker captures photo of mysterious 'gunmetal' yacht off coast: 'This must be so uncomfortable'

An intricate, grandiose yacht spotted off the coast of Positano, Italy, has piqued the interest of the Reddit users in the community r/YachtPorn.

The chic, gunmetal-grey Baglietto yacht, believed to belong to Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, has turned heads for its luxurious design. However, many online viewers believe that beneath all its opulence, the yacht may be an uncomfortable, heat-trapping fortress.

"I have some black trim on my boat and can't touch them in full sun on a hot day, this must be so uncomfortable for much of the time," one commenter wrote.

Superyachts are typically synonymous with comfort and exclusivity, but the dark, metallic design has left many questioning the practicality of the vessel. Beyond concerns about heat, the yacht is a manifest reminder of environmental disparity, as such vessels can release more pollution in a year than some small countries.

Luxury yachts are often considered symbols of status, yet they've also become emblems of growing climate inequality. Research from Oxfam has shown that the world's richest 1% are responsible for 16% of global pollution, which is enough to cause an estimated 1.3 million excess deaths due to extreme heat.

The sheer volume of pollution from superyachts has amplified the climate crisis, while the majority of the population struggles with rising living costs and energy insecurity.

Environmental activists and economists alike have pointed out that this divide reflects a substantial imbalance. While ordinary citizens make daily efforts to reduce their impact, both to save money and the planet, the ultra-wealthy continue to indulge in polluting lifestyles largely untaxed and unregulated.

Still, there are calls for change. Organizations such as Oxfam and Greenpeace have urged governments to impose fair taxes on luxuries such as private jets and yachts. These taxes could generate billions in funding for renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and disaster relief. This could narrow the gap between comfort for a few and survival for the many.

The impracticality of the yacht has sparked questions from onlookers, with many noting that if such luxury comes with a heavy environmental cost, it might be expected to at least offer practical comfort.

"Bet the AC is working overtime with that heat sink…," one Redditor commented.

