Images of world's largest superyachts spark backlash: 'Obscene'

A Reddit post highlighting the enormous size and exorbitant price of the world's largest yachts has sparked a lively online debate, with users labeling them an "obscene waste of resources."

The discussion began after someone shared a link to an article from HMY Yachts, which featured a scale comparison of 20 megayachts owned by billionaires and royal families.

The top yacht, Azzam, measures nearly 600 feet and is reportedly worth around $600 million. That's just the beginning; others come with missile defense systems, escape submarines, and even anti-paparazzi lasers.

While some users admired the engineering behind these floating palaces, many focused on their environmental impact.

Yachts, especially megayachts, require large amounts of non-renewable energy to operate. From fuel consumption to maintenance and support vessels, they rely heavily on dirty fuels, which produce a significant amount of carbon pollution.

Human-related carbon pollution is one of the leading causes of rising global temperatures. When dirty fuels are burned, they release carbon dioxide and other heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere. This leads to warmer weather, which melts ice caps, as well as more extreme weather, which causes disruptions to ecosystems and agriculture.

The more pollution we produce, the faster these changes happen.

In addition to pollution, megayachts can also harm marine environments by disturbing wildlife and damaging fragile coral reefs when anchoring in sensitive areas.

These vessels also require enormous amounts of steel, glass, rare woods, and luxury materials, often imported from around the world. Building and maintaining them consumes valuable resources that could otherwise support more sustainable or socially beneficial industries.

For many, this conversation isn't about the yachts themselves, but what they represent. In a world facing environmental crisis and rising inequality, luxury on this scale can feel deeply out of touch.

Many commenters expressed disbelief at the eye-popping stats in the infographic.

One user joked, "I'm good with my kayak," while another speculated that some of these yachts weren't designed for beauty but simply "to be as expensive as possible."

The overall reaction was a mix of sarcasm, humor, and genuine concern over the extreme excess on display.

