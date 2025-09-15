Video captures moment multimillion-dollar superyachts collide: 'Everything about this is just unreasonable'

Typically, a boat crash — or any type of accident — will garner sympathy and concern from anyone who witnesses it. But when the accident involves two symbols of excessive wealth and environmental damage, people are naturally less empathetic.

Take, for example, a video posted on Reddit of a yacht colliding with a superyacht off the Turkish coast. Commenters on the r/ThatLookedExpensive subreddit took zero pity on the ships' uber-rich owners.

One commenter sarcastically wrote: "Oh no! Anyone have the link to their GoFundMe? This is truly a terrible financial tragedy. We need to make sure these poor billionaires continue to live a life of wanton excess."

In the clip, the 295-foot superyacht Ice is seen ramming into the side of the 102-foot yacht A.Mey. The crash could also be heard from a nearby boat from where the footage was shot, and the collision was strong enough to spin A.Mey around.

According to SuperYacht Times, nobody was injured in the crash, but A.Mey suffered "serious damage."

Superyachts are one of the biggest symbols of excess our planet has seen, and they can typically only be owned by the richest of the rich. Ice, for example, reportedly cost $150 million, and its annual operating costs are between $10 million and $15 million.

Those massive price tags are only matched by their outsized environmental impact.

Superyachts burn up to 500 gallons of fuel per hour, contributing to the pollution that has made our planet warmer than ever before, and releasing as much carbon dioxide in a day as the average person does in a year. They also destroy coral reefs, and the noise pollution from superyachts disrupts marine life.

"Everything about this is just unreasonable," one commenter wrote.

That's why the biggest and most well-known of these yachts often face protests. It's also why commenters weren't exactly rushing to apologize to the wealthy ship owners whose vessels were damaged in this crash."Rich person problems," one Redditor wrote. "Couldn't pay me enough to care."

