Video breakdown of billionaire's 2 massive superyachts sparks outrage: 'No one should have this much money'

As a kid, many of us had a closet or chest to hold toys and games. But if you're a billionaire and your toys are submarines and helicopters, your toy box might become something a little more outlandish. One billionaire tours the world in a megayacht with a second yacht to carry his playthings.

Waldman Media (@waldmanmedia) shares clips on TikTok about these billionaires and their boats, racking up millions of views. In one clip, it detailed the two ships owned by Lorenzo Fertitta.

The vessels are Lonian, coming in at 285 feet, and Hodor, 217 feet. Lonian can host more than two dozen staff and a dozen guests. Not to mention all its luxury amenities, including a pool that can turn into a dance floor.

Hodor, on the other hand, is only a very expensive storage unit. Aboard this secondary ship there are smaller boats, a helicopter, and even a submarine that this billionaire and his friends can use while traveling.

"Lonian … costs at least $15 million annually to maintain and operate. … Hodor … [requires] $3 to $5 million yearly in operating costs," Entrepreneur reported in 2024. Money like that could help alleviate climate disasters or feed the hungry, but instead it goes to fuel and other maintenance for one person's fancy boat.

Bloomberg reported on the "ecocide" being perpetrated by the uberwealthy. It found that "the annual CO2 emissions of the top 300 superyachts is almost 285,000 tons, according to Salle's book, an amount more than the entire nation of Tonga."

While Tonga may not be a large country, one person should not be able to have such a massive impact. Bloomberg noted that megayacht ownership has grown exponentially since the early 2000s and is continuing to balloon.

These ships are gaudy displays of selfishness and wealth, and commenters were rightly outraged.

"No one should have this much money," one person wrote.

Another compared the clip with their own circumstances, saying: "I'm eating Top Ramen for the second time today. Not by choice."

"Being this rich should be illegal," someone else added.

