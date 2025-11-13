  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts issue warning about ongoing disease risk in US region — here's what you need to know

There are steps that people can take to decrease risk.

by Misty Layne
Tick season has been worse than usual all over the United States this year, and those in Northern Illinois are desperately hoping to see the end of it.

Photo Credit: iStock

For those in Northern Illinois hoping the end of tick season is near, there's still some waiting to do.

What's happening?

Tick season has been worse than usual all over the United States this year, and those in Northern Illinois are desperately hoping to see the end of it soon.

However, according to WROK 1440, the end of tick season might not be as close as residents hope. Tick season doesn't truly end until temperatures consistently dip below freezing, and since temperatures around the world are above average, consistent temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit may be slower to arrive. 

WROK 1440 reported that the Illinois Department of Public Health explained that adult blacklegged ticks, a species responsible for the spread of Lyme disease, can be active through December if temperatures are still warm enough. 

The department also explained that although tick season in Northern Illinois, in general, tends to be over by late November, it's still important to be cautious until temperatures truly drop.

Why is a longer tick season concerning?

Ticks in the U.S. carry a number of diseases, with Lyme disease being the most well-known. Ticks transmit these diseases to humans through bites, and while some have little to no effect, others can cause long-term symptoms. 

Lyme disease can leave people with arthritis, fatigue, memory issues, and general aches and pains, while Alpha-gal syndrome can actually cause people to become allergic to red meat and other mammal products. 

A longer tick season means a higher risk of tick-borne illnesses being spread, leaving an increased number of people dealing with short- and long-term illness. This can leave people unable to work, causing financial strain and possibly straining local healthcare systems, as well. 

The continuous use of dirty energy is responsible for the overheating of our planet and is a contributing factor to rising global temperatures. As temperatures stay warmer for longer, the period of time when ticks are out will only continue to lengthen, which creates optimum conditions for the spread of vector-borne illnesses.

What can I do to protect myself from tick bites?

Residents in Northern Illinois should continue to wear long pants and long sleeves when heading outdoors and keep spraying down with insect repellent until tick season is over. 

When returning inside from the outdoors, always do a quick check to ensure you haven't picked up any ticks. Additionally, pet owners with outdoor pets should check them carefully before allowing them inside to ensure no ticks are hitching a ride. 

Cleaning up brush and leaf piles when doing yard work is also beneficial, as ticks like to hide out in these places.

