A 220-pound loggerhead sea turtle named Diamond is back in the ocean after surviving an injury that left a stingray barb lodged in his tongue.

As WTKR reported, the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center said Diamond returned to the water after eight months of rehabilitation following a rescue that saved his life.

Diamond was first found at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on September 9. When he was discovered, the large sea turtle received emergency medical care from the aquarium's Stranding Response Team.

After Diamond was transported to the Darden Marine Animal Conservation Center, professionals discovered the full extent of the problem. A stingray barb had pierced his tongue, and sand and water were blocking his airway.

Over the next eight months, Diamond underwent intensive rehabilitation. The barb was removed, and he also received jaw therapy to help him feed independently again.

On Tuesday, the Stranding Response Team gathered for Diamond's return to the ocean.

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The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center said losing him would have damaged the loggerhead sea turtle population.

While this injury was caused by something in the wild, sea animals face an array of threats; many, like fishing gear, boats, and pollution, are human-caused.

Humans have also been responsible for many dramatic rescues, but the better scenario would be them not needing to intervene in the first place.

Diamond's recovery was the result of a full chain of care: emergency field response, veterinary treatment, long-term rehabilitation, and physical therapy. The Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center and the Darden Marine Animal Conservation Center provided the kind of specialized support many injured marine animals need to survive.

The aquarium encourages anyone who spots a marine animal that appears distressed, injured, or dead to contact the local Stranding Response Hotline at (757) 385-7575. More generally, if you encounter an injured animal, it's always best to contact local rescue efforts if possible.

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