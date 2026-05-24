North Shore lifeguard and divers rescue hooked sea turtle after frantic struggle

"I grabbed it first and it pulled and it broke free and twisted."

A tense wildlife emergency unfolded off Waimea Bay on Wednesday when a Hawaiian green sea turtle became tangled in a fishing line and multiple hooks about 50 yards offshore.

What followed was a determined rescue led by North Shore lifeguard Colin Steinberger, whose refusal to give up turned a frightening scene into a moment of relief for everyone watching from the beach.

According to Hawaiʻi News Now, the large honu was seen struggling off the lifeguard tower.

A nearby fisherman was afraid that cutting the line might do more harm, so Steinberger, who has six years with the Honolulu Ocean Safety Division, moved in to help.

"I grabbed it first, and it pulled, and it broke free and twisted," Steinberger said, according to Hawaiʻi News Now.

The rescue soon became more complicated. Two divers joined Steinberger as the turtle moved farther out, eventually reaching an area about 250 yards away.

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Steinberger said the team had to bring the turtle to the surface so it could breathe while also trying to guide it back toward shore.

"So I grabbed it we swim to the surface to let it breathe, and I start kicking it back to shore and it's fighting me," he said.

With help from one of the divers, the group eventually got the turtle back to land, where the fisherman removed the hook and untangled the animal before it was released.

The rescue is a reminder of how quickly wildlife emergencies can unfold in places where people are swimming, surfing, and fishing.

In this case, the turtle was close enough to shore for beachgoers to witness the struggle in real time, and the outcome depended on a fast, physically demanding response.

Steinberger said the effort lasted 20 to 30 minutes. He also noted that wildlife calls would normally go to NOAA or DLNR, but safety concerns meant they had to act immediately.

The incident also highlights the important role local public servants and community members can play when something goes wrong. What could have ended in tragedy instead became a shared moment of relief, as onlookers watched anxiously and then applauded once the turtle was freed.

It is also a practical reminder that marine animals in distress may need expert handling, and even well-meaning intervention can be dangerous for both people and wildlife.

Wildlife officials say anyone who encounters a distressed sea turtle, monk seal, dolphin, or whale should call the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at (888) 256-9840 for advice or to make a report.

If lifeguards are nearby, alerting them immediately can also help speed up a response.

In this rescue, trained responders and divers were able to react quickly because the problem was visible and people on the scene understood the urgency.

For people who spend time at the beach, the incident is also a reminder to stay aware of fishing gear and other hazards that can harm marine life. Taking local action to protect coastal ecosystems can make a difference over time.

As witness Matisse Conn-Parent put it, "Oh my gosh, they were so relieved. Everyone was really stressed."

Of Steinberger, she added: "He was out there. He was not going to give up."

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