'It is possible that she was ... getting ready to nest': 200-pound sea turtle found dead after apparent boat strike

The turtle was given a beach burial in an unmarked grave.

A loggerhead sea turtle weighing more than 200 pounds was discovered dead at Emerald Isle's eastern end during Memorial Day weekend, according to The Spokesman-Review, as nesting season begins across the Southeast.

What happened?

The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol said the turtle was reported over Memorial Day weekend and later confirmed dead. In a Facebook post shared Sunday, the group said the large loggerhead appeared to have been struck by a boat.

The turtle weighed more than 200 pounds, and one of its front flippers showed signs of the collision. The group added that "it is possible that she was in the area getting ready to nest."

Sea turtle nesting season is now ramping up along the Southeastern U.S., where female turtles come ashore to lay eggs in the sand.

Volunteer Dale Baquer was dispatched to verify the death and collect DNA so the patrol could check whether the turtle was already in its database. Later, with help from a bulldozer supplied by the Town of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, the turtle was given a beach burial in an unmarked grave.

Why does it matter?

Loggerheads in the Northwest Atlantic are classified as threatened, and NOAA Fisheries identifies boat strikes as a major factor in the species' decline. Loggerheads can grow to around 350 pounds, but even turtles that large remain vulnerable in crowded coastal waters.

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The death also came at one of the most dangerous times of the year. Nesting females often move slowly near shore and crawl onto beaches, putting them directly in the path of speeding boats and jet skis during one of the busiest stretches of the coastal tourism season.

When a nesting female is killed, potential eggs are lost, and recovery for a threatened species is set back.

What's being done?

The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol continues to monitor beaches with state authorization, and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission requires permits for sea turtle research. That work includes documenting strandings, collecting samples, and tracking turtles through the patrol's database.

The patrol said the burial included one final act of respect: The loggerhead was placed facing the ocean.

"This is so sad to hear. Thank you everyone who helped with this effort and for making sure this beautiful loggerhead was treated respectfully," a commenter remarked below the patrol's Facebook post.

Slowing down near shore, staying alert in areas where turtles may surface, and giving any turtle on the beach plenty of space can help reduce the risk of another strike during nesting season.

Reporting injured or dead turtles to local wildlife responders can help patrols document threats and protect animals moving through high-traffic areas during nesting season.

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