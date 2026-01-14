  • Outdoors Outdoors

Gardener captures stunning video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'What a beauty'

"We have so many here."

by Rachel Rear
A gardener was delighted by an unexpected reptilian visitor among their greenery.

Photo Credit: iStock

TikToker The Eggscape Plan (@the.eggscape.plan) spied a pretty lizard with red, brown, and blue stripes scurrying around her garden in the rocks and grass.

@the.eggscape.plan Little rewards for spending a day in the garden! #fyp #lizard #garden #littlecreatures #summer ♬ original sound - MOTORSPORT FILES

"I found the prettiest lizard; he made my day," she wrote in the video text. "We have a heap of [beetles] on the flowers at the moment, and I'm sure this guy is feasting."

Rewilding a yard, growing your own produce, and planting native species are all ways to entice all kinds of visitors that do their part, too — from pollinators like butterflies and bees that foster biodiversity, to reptiles like this cute skink another gardener found, to a red-bellied water snake someone spotted in their shed.

While reptiles might not seem like the obvious welcome guest, there are many that help keep a yard healthy and balanced. 

The Old Farmer's Almanac stated that "reptiles are actually a good sign for your garden; they feed on a range of common pests, like mice and slugs, and will do a good job of keeping these crop-destroying critters away. They also play a key role in a healthy ecosystem."

Garter snakes eat unwanted invaders that can damage vegetables, like moths and slugs. Rat snakes are the perfect antidote to any rodent problem. According to The Almanac, "a single rat snake can eat up to 190 mice per year."

Native lawns and gardens also save homeowners money by reducing the need for irrigation and maintenance. Meanwhile, a bountiful, healthy garden that produces fruits and vegetables saves money on groceries.

Commenters were tickled by the little lizard, too.

"Aww what a beauty," one person wrote.

Another added, "We have so many here. They [are] so cute!"

