Gardener shares video after finding unexpected guest hiding in tools: 'He's so pretty'

"This is a safe space for him or her."

A gardener was happy to find a friendly reptile hanging out in their greenhouse among some garden tools.

On TikTok, Toby (@htoby97) posted a video searching through their greenhouse for their "buddy," which turned out to be a red-bellied water snake.

The snake poked its little head out, much to the delight of Toby and their friend. They practically cooed over the reptile, and one of them even said, "I love you!"

"Not me introducing my snake friend to my human friends," Toby wrote in the caption. "Soooo happy he keeps coming back!!!"

Snakes often have a bad reputation, but they're important participants in any lawn, garden, or food web. They eat pests like mice, rats, and other rodents; they also serve as prey as juveniles, according to Plant Nebraska.

Red-bellied water snakes are nonvenomous. While they can be aggressive if threatened, they pose no real harm to humans primarily feasts on fish and frogs.

Unfortunately, like so many species, red-bellied water snakes face habitat destruction from human activities. They can be mistaken for more threatening species, like the cottonmouth, as well, meaning they often get killed unnecessarily.

Planting native species in your outdoor space or letting your yard become wild again can help provide snakes and other species with a habitat and resources. It can also draw in pollinators, who are so important to so many plants' life cycles. Native yards are also easier to maintain, requiring less physical maintenance and resources like water.

People in the comments loved seeing the snake and the gardener's joy over hosting him in their greenhouse.

"He's so pretty!" one person gushed. Another added: "This is a safe space for him or her."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Another praised, "What a gorgeous noodle!"

Several people also recommended offering it frozen rats or mice as well as eggs to keep it hanging around.

One person added, "You're house will be free of mice and rodents."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.