Gardener shares video after finding unexpected guest hiding in tools: 'He's so pretty'

"This is a safe space for him or her."

by Audrey Brewer
One gardener was thrilled to find a red-bellied water snake hidden among their garden tools.

Photo Credit: TikTok

A gardener was happy to find a friendly reptile hanging out in their greenhouse among some garden tools.

On TikTok, Toby (@htoby97) posted a video searching through their greenhouse for their "buddy," which turned out to be a red-bellied water snake. 

The snake poked its little head out, much to the delight of Toby and their friend. They practically cooed over the reptile, and one of them even said, "I love you!"

@htoby97 Not me introducing my snake friend to my human friends 😂 soooo happy he keeps coming back!!! #besties #redbellysnake #greenhousegarden #greenhouselife ♬ original sound - Toby

"Not me introducing my snake friend to my human friends," Toby wrote in the caption. "Soooo happy he keeps coming back!!!"

Snakes often have a bad reputation, but they're important participants in any lawn, garden, or food web. They eat pests like mice, rats, and other rodents; they also serve as prey as juveniles, according to Plant Nebraska

Red-bellied water snakes are nonvenomous. While they can be aggressive if threatened, they pose no real harm to humans primarily feasts on fish and frogs.

Unfortunately, like so many species, red-bellied water snakes face habitat destruction from human activities. They can be mistaken for more threatening species, like the cottonmouth, as well, meaning they often get killed unnecessarily. 

Planting native species in your outdoor space or letting your yard become wild again can help provide snakes and other species with a habitat and resources. It can also draw in pollinators, who are so important to so many plants' life cycles. Native yards are also easier to maintain, requiring less physical maintenance and resources like water. 

People in the comments loved seeing the snake and the gardener's joy over hosting him in their greenhouse. 

"He's so pretty!" one person gushed. Another added: "This is a safe space for him or her."

Another praised, "What a gorgeous noodle!"

Several people also recommended offering it frozen rats or mice as well as eggs to keep it hanging around. 

One person added, "You're house will be free of mice and rodents."

