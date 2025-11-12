Gardener shares stunning video of unexpected backyard visitor: 'Never know what you might find'

"It should stick around as long as there's no threats to it."

An Australian gardener got a welcome surprise while checking on her newly planted spring garden, finding a "little blue tongue lizard" hanging out among the plants.

The gardener, TikToker Rainah (@rainah_louise), shared a video of the cool discovery.

"This is gardening in Australia," she says, as the lizard peeks out from the dill. "Never know what you might find."

The visitor was a blue-tongued skink, a type of lizard native to Australia, according to the BirdExoticsVet.com care guide. These stocky reptiles are omnivores, foraging for plants, insects, and small animals, which makes them a fantastic garden helper.

Rainah, who offered the skink some mealworms, was thrilled, writing, "Great to know, hopefully gets rid of some bugs!"

This kind of backyard encounter is a perfect example of what happens when you "rewild" your yard. While the roughly 40 million acres of traditional grass lawns in the U.S. support very little life, planting native species creates a healthy ecosystem. Native plants provide food and shelter for local creatures, including vital pollinators that help protect our food supply.

These yards are also much lower-maintenance. Because native plants are adapted to the local climate, they need far less water, which can lower your water bill and save you time. Once you upgrade your yard, you might be surprised by who shows up.

One Reddit user was excited to find a rat snake, known as a "garden friend," in their yard, helping to control rodents. Another gardener shared heartwarming photos of baby hummingbirds nestled in their avocado tree.

Viewers on TikTok were delighted by the discovery and offered their own advice.

"I always think it's a snake. Until I see the legs," one user admitted.

Another commenter suggested, "They love veggies.. so chuckle some cooled before in there too. keep him happy.. he will keep ur garden happy too."

One user, noting the skink is a "snail hunter," advised, "It should stick around as long as there's no threats to it and you don't use pesticides in the garden. Plus if it knows it can get tasty treats it may just move in."

