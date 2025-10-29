Frustrated hiker shares photo of upsetting discovery in local forest: 'Never seen it so bad'

This level of litter leaves even the most nature-filled places looking like a spilled dumpster.

A disgruntled citizen of Manchester posted to their local subreddit showcasing just how bad the problem had gotten and emphasizing that "people [really] have no shame."

Instead of being able to seek solace in a nearby forest, the OP found loads of dumped waste tangled with the plants and trees.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Seeking nature as a place for respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life isn't an uncommon practice.

Many people purposefully look for natural getaways that are less influenced by man, whether that be through camping or even a simple walk in the park.

However, in cases like the OP's, there was no escape from the realization that the refuse humans create is often haphazardly tossed away into the natural places that are so sought after.

The unsightly view is something many people face when they search for the beauty of nature.

This kind of careless litter is a key contributor to many of the continued issues wildlife faces. Trash encroaches on the homes of countless flora and fauna, severely affecting their quality of life.

Seepage from littered waste chokes out plant life. Plastic becomes a hazard for animals that try to consume it. The environment's health declines as a direct result of what people carelessly throw into it.

As people learn about and interact more and more with the natural world, with the level of information they have access to, the respect for nature itself needs to increase as a result.

Understanding and combating large climate concerns starts as simply as choosing not to litter.

Comments on the original Reddit post agreed with the OP's outrage, with one noting how they'd "never seen it so bad. Drive up an A road in North Manchester to see littering is brazen. Like driving through a landfill."

Another agreed, saying, "It's like some people have an attitude of 'someone will pick that up for me, so I have a right to throw it on the floor.' Not to get all deep, but it starts at home. Manners cost nothing."

A third summed it up best: "If everyone did their part of maintaining the community it wouldn't be an issue."

