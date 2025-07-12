Pedestrian shares photo after spotting concerning litter on street: 'Getting beyond the pale'

Commenters on the post shared their aggravation.

Strange electronic trash found on the street led one person to seek out answers.

As it turns out, it was something causing increasing damage to both the Earth and human bodies.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They posted photos of the item to the r/WhatIsThisThing Reddit community, adding that they found the circuit board and housing near a construction site.

Fellow users were quick to let the original poster know the electronic pieces belonged to a disposable vape.

One person even linked the exact item, to which the original poster confirmed, "That's it, thanks!"

According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, "Disposable vapes are single-use products powered by the same rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in electric cars and iPhones. However, unlike traditional vapes, they're designed to be thrown out after use ... They're wasteful, harmful, and trending."

Lithium-ion batteries can create a fire risk if their casing is broken, while the chemicals within them can also leach into soil and water supplies.

Meanwhile, the outer plastic shell of vape pens will not break down naturally but will shed microplastics over time, which have been linked to several troubling health issues.

Not only do these products pose a significant health risk — such as harming your lungs or causing nicotine addiction — but the waste from them also contributes greatly to the growing global e-waste problem.

By avoiding these mostly plastic, non-reusable products, you can protect your body and the planet — ensuring a brighter, cleaner future for everyone.

Commenters on the post shared their aggravation about the disposable vape litter epidemic.

One person referenced previous vape bans in the U.S., which vape companies have easily found loopholes in.

"Banning Juul pods but leaving disposable vapes unregulated was probably one of the dumbest FDA decisions in history," they said.

"All those [lithium polymer batteries] in cheap cases smashed on the street are bad enough, but adding a big [printed circuit board] and a couple of dozen LEDs to the trash as well is getting beyond the pale," another user added.

