Resident makes disgraceful discovery while walking in local park: 'Why do people insist on doing this?'

We have all seen litter on the side of the road, but one person walked past dozens of bags of trash that had been discarded around their neighborhood.

Sharing their complaint with the r/DerryLondonderry subreddit, one poster shared four photos of the massive amount of trash they spotted while out walking their dog. Each photo shows a shocking amount of garbage. Some of the photos are piles of black rubbish bins, while others show loose refuse.

The OP asked, "There are plenty of places to dispose of your rubbish. Why do people insist on doing this?!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

While certain rural areas rely on services like transfer stations where residents have to discard waste themselves, most municipalities have some type of curbside pickup. It may take some effort, but if you have already loaded up trash into your car or truck, why not drive it all the way to the dump?

Litter and illegal dumping are issues all over the world.

According to Keep America Beautiful, "There are nearly 50 billion pieces of litter along U.S. roadways and waterways." Waste Management reported, "Illegal dumping is the disposal of trash generated at one location and disposed of at another location without legal permission. This includes dumping yard waste, appliances, tires and other garbage in alleys, dumpsters, vacant lots and open desert locations."

Improperly disposed of trash can leach toxins into your ecosystem. As garbage breaks down, it can create microplastics that find their way into our waterways. Microplastics have become a massive problem around the world. These tiny particles have been found in soil, at the beach, and even in human reproductive organs.

Unsurprisingly, this post sparked outrage on Reddit.

One person suggested a course of action, suggesting, "Report it to the council... sometimes they can identify the dumper by letters in the rubbish."

Another commenter shared a similar experience, writing, "It's premeditated and is unforgivable. I passed a massive pile of bags and waste on a beautiful country lane."

"No one with an ounce of self-respect or emotional intelligence would do that," added another Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.