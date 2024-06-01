Participants win thousands in prizes for catching destructive lionfish in world's largest tournament: 'Extremely proud'

"I want to thank all of the sponsors, divers, and volunteers who made this annual event possible."

Invasive species can wreak havoc on an ecosystem, upsetting the delicate balance by competing for resources and running rampant over native species. In the Gulf of Mexico, the invasive lionfish has been a big problem — but it also recently gave spearfishing enthusiasts a chance to compete for thousands of dollars in prizes in an annual tournament.

Lionfish are native to the Indo-Pacific and Red Sea and first appeared off Florida's Atlantic Coast in 1985, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. A predatory reef fish, the lionfish preys on populations of native fish, negatively impacting overall reef health as they eliminate the species that control algae growth.

The Commission "encourages people to remove lionfish from Florida waters to help limit negative impacts to native marine life and ecosystems," per its website.

The participants in the annual Emerald Coast Open lionfish tournament — which some have called the world's largest — did just that, removing a total of 11,844 lionfish from the Gulf of Mexico. A total of 147 participants competed for $125,000 in cash and gear.

A separate competition for local restaurants allowed chefs to show off their creative preparations of the invasive and delicious fish.

"I'm extremely proud of how this event has grown over the years," said Destin-Fort Walton Beach coastal resource manager Alex Fogg. "I want to thank all of the sponsors, divers, and volunteers who made this annual event possible. They stuck it out in rough weather and still brought home a lot of lionfish."

Lionfish reproduce quickly, and increasing ocean temperatures have increased the range of their viable habitat. As their numbers increase in an area and they overwhelm other native species, the damage to overall reef health and fish species diversity can then spiral out of control and damage the local fishing industry.

Other competitions and initiatives around the world have sought to deal with invasive species using the same strategy: increasing the invasive species' popularity as a culinary treat. In New South Wales, Australia, invasive carp are removed from Narrabri Creek every year during the annual Namoi Carp Muster. This year, the event removed 2.5 tons of carp, giving native fish species some much-needed breathing room.

