Resident shares photo of concerning discovery at local park: 'Avoid broken glass'

A Redditor recently wanted to share the results of their regular neighborhood cleanup efforts with the community at r/WestSeattleWA.

"Since early 2018 I've gone out with a trash bag and gloves whenever I'm stressed to pick up litter," wrote the original poster. "Today I went to Lincoln Park for about 30 minutes and here's my haul. My rules are to avoid broken glass and only pick up what I can reach from a sidewalk or established path."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster included a picture of the trash they had picked up, which included a bunch of discarded water bottles, sponges, and wrappers. Seattle has been host to a wide range of litterbugs, including those throwing gender reveal parties.

Leaving plastic trash out in the open like this is more than just an eyesore. It poses a safety hazard to wildlife, for one. By being careless with trash, people can create an impediment to animals that are already suffering from habitat degradation and climate challenges.

Over time, these plastic items shed particles that end up in our food supplies and become a problem for human health. When ingested, microplastics are linked to a bunch of risks to neurological, immune, and reproductive systems, among others.

Fixing the problem starts with knowing what to do with your garbage. Since plastic recycling is notoriously inefficient, it's often better to cut plastic use in the first place. If you're feeling especially enthusiastic or inspired, you can join local volunteer groups and participate in larger-scale clean-up efforts.

Reddit commenters were thankful for the original poster's service to Seattle.

"Thank you so much for helping clean up our neighbor, honestly thats not near as bad as I thought it would be," said one community member.

"That's awesome. Thank you for your service," replied another. "It sure is satisfying to do stuff like that."

