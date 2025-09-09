Experts issue warning after discovering concerning trend causing animal deaths: 'Worsening day by day'

A growing threat in Western India is killing wild animals at an alarming rate.

What's happening?

Plastic and biomedical waste are out of control in grasslands, the Hindustan Times reported. Wolves, hyenas, wild dogs, blackbucks, and several bird species are ingesting discarded bags, bottles, and other debris.

Experts warn that plastic pollution is silently destroying the wildlife population in Pune's ecosystems.

The Grasslands Trust, which has been studying the issue, recently found traces of plastic in wolf scat. This indicates that predators are consuming contaminated prey.

"We are still studying the extent of its impact on grassland species in Pune district, but the damage is already visible and worsening day by day," founder and trustee Mihir Godbole told the Times. "With rapid urbanisation, waste from hotels and unsegregated dumping by nearby villages in grassland areas has increased in the last seven to eight years. This problem needs urgent attention."

Biomedical waste is emerging as another serious hazard. Wolves and other animals have been documented suffering from poisoning and disease after contact with medical trash.

"Grasslands are already shrinking due to encroachment, and now waste, including plastic and biomedical waste, is adding another layer of danger to the animals in grassland areas," Godbole told the Times.

Why is plastic pollution important?

If unchecked, the rising tide of waste could push species closer to extinction while also exposing people to secondary risks such as disease spread and contaminated water sources.

Wolves, in particular, are considered a keystone species in grassland ecosystems.

The loss of biodiversity also threatens local communities that depend on healthy ecosystems for agriculture, livestock grazing, and food security.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

Conservation groups, local schools, and government agencies are mobilizing. In Saswad, more than 300 students and volunteers joined a two-day cleanup and native grass planting drive and installed signage to discourage dumping.

To address the issue of plastic pollution more generally, organizations worldwide are tackling plastic pollution through policies such as single-use bans, extended producer responsibility laws, and large-scale cleanup programs. At the same time, businesses and individuals are shifting toward reusable products, improved recycling systems, and innovations including biodegradable packaging to cut down on waste at the source.

