Experts alarmed after noticing concerning trend among local wildlife: 'Sharp declines'

It impacts thousands of species.

by Cassidy Lovell
Photo Credit: iStock

Wildlife experts in one county in the United Kingdom are concerned about disappearing species.

What's happening?

North Yorkshire in northern England is home to a wide variety of animals — deer, hedgehogs, puffins, seals, and hundreds more. But like many other parts of the world, animals there are struggling to adapt to a rapidly changing climate.

A report by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust found that "hundreds of species have disappeared from Yorkshire and there are sharp declines in thousands more," per the Darlington & Stockton Times.

Deforestation, urbanization, and planet-warming pollution are causing habitats to change faster than nature can adapt.

"Biologists estimate that 35% of animals and plants could become extinct in the wild by 2050" if we don't reduce our impact, according to the U.S. National Park Service.

Why is habitat loss concerning?

Over 47,000 species — amphibians, mammals, trees, and more — are currently threatened with extinction, according to The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s Red List.

One of the most significant factors driving extinction is habitat loss, along with invasive species and pollution.

With less space and fewer resources, animals have a harder time hunting and breeding. Many animals die off, while others seek resources from human settlements, which is dangerous for both the animals and humans. 

What's being done to stop habitat loss?

In North Yorkshire, the local council plans "to create a joined-up network of nature-rich areas across the county to address our biodiversity loss," per the Darlington & Stockton Times. Residents have been invited to give their views on the plans.

To prevent further habitat loss elsewhere, conservationists are working to protect and preserve at-risk land.

One study found that preserving just 1.2% more of the planet's land could save hundreds of plants and animals from extinction.

Researchers in Oregon are also hoping that restoring historic wetlands will encourage salmon and other native species to return to the watershed.

On an individual level, you can protect, preserve, and restore habitats right in your own backyard by rewilding your yard.

