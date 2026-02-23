Authorities bust smugglers' attempt to sell shocking contraband across state

Three people in Assam, India, were arrested after authorities found them carrying the preserved remains of a leopard, reported Pratidin Time.

What happened?

India's Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) paired with the Goalpara forest division for the operation. The team turned up a leopard pelt and skeletal remains in Paikan village, an area managed by the Krishnai forest division.

The three suspects are Manirul Islam, Janik Ali, and Rakseng Changma. Investigators believe the animal parts came from illegal hunting, and all three face criminal charges.

The WCCB said the operation is part of a broader campaign to crack down on animal smuggling across the state. A question for investigators now: Did the three men act alone, or are they part of a bigger smuggling ring?

Why is wildlife trafficking concerning?

The illegal trade in animal parts is one of the most profitable criminal endeavors on the planet, with black market products worth up to $20 billion a year, according to INTERPOL. Operations like this one in Goalpara show how the smuggling of animal products reaches communities worldwide.

Leopards are predators that help keep prey populations in balance. When they're removed from an ecosystem, it becomes imbalanced, and the effects move through the food chain.

Overgrazing by unchecked herbivores can strip away vegetation. That speeds up soil erosion and degrades the land.

For people living near these habitats, the consequences are real. Healthy ecosystems provide clean water, protect against flooding, and support the farming and fishing that communities depend on for their livelihoods.

What's being done about wildlife trafficking?

India's WCCB coordinates with state-level forest departments and international agencies to identify and arrest smugglers. The Goalpara operation fits that mission.

You can pitch in, too. If you travel, skip souvenirs made from animal products and look for ethical sourcing labels on goods you buy. Reporting suspicious activity involving wildlife to local authorities makes a real difference.

Groups like the Wildlife Trust of India and the World Wildlife Fund accept donations that fund on-the-ground conservation work. Spreading awareness about illegal wildlife trade through your social networks puts pressure on lawmakers to heighten protections for endangered species.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.