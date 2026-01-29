Authorities make arrests after disturbing video surfaces from popular market: 'Everyone knows'

"This is not happening in some remote forest corner."

A video showing protected animals being butchered and sold at an outdoor market in northeastern India has led to arrests and raised questions about why such crimes continue in plain sight.

What happened?

As Northeast Now reported, police in Assam's Udalguri district detained five people after a video spread online showing vendors hawking meat from Bengal monitor lizards, civets, and Indian foxes at the Puthimari weekly market.

Officers recovered a burned fox carcass from the suspects, who were arrested on accusations of killing the animal and trying to peddle its meat.

The market operates within territory managed by the Dhansiri Forest Division, yet locals say this trafficking has gone on without interference for a long time.

"This is not happening in some remote forest corner," one area conservationist told the outlet. "It's a weekly market. Everyone knows, except apparently the Forest Department."

Why is illegal wildlife trade concerning?

Wildlife trafficking is one of the world's most profitable criminal enterprises. It earns an estimated $23 billion annually, according to the World Economic Forum, while pushing countless species toward extinction.

When animals like civets and monitor lizards disappear from their habitats, the effects ripple outward. These creatures control insect and rodent populations, disperse seeds, and maintain the balance that healthy ecosystems need to function.

For communities, losing biodiversity means losing natural pest control, pollination services, and food sources that people have depended on for generations. This illegal trade also creates pathways for diseases to jump from animals to humans.

What can I do to help stop illegal wildlife trade?

If you encounter suspicious wildlife products online or in person, report them to local authorities or organizations like TRAFFIC, which monitors the global trade.

Before you travel, research what souvenirs to avoid. Products made from ivory, exotic skins, and animal parts fuel the demand that keeps poachers in business.

You can also support conservation groups working on the ground in trafficking hotspots. Even small donations help fund anti-poaching patrols and community education programs.

Meanwhile, public awareness puts pressure on governments to enforce existing protections and hold negligent officials accountable.

